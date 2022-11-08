Eastbourne town centre restaurant closes permanently
A popular restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has confirmed that it has closed permanently.
Eastbourne residents had been questioning when 7Bone Burger Co. in Cornfield Road would reopen after closing temporarily.
A spokesperson from the chain said: “It is with a heavy heart that we've taken the tough decision to permanently close our Eastbourne and Maidstone restaurants. The recent challenges in our industry have been well documented, and we've been particularly affected in these two sites. The team have been working really hard behind the scenes to find a sustainable solution, but we just couldn't get there.”
The restaurant, which also has a branch in Hove, thanked residents for their support since the chain opened in the town in 2017.
Under a social media post about the two sites closing customers shared their disappointment.
Lauren-Marie Sherriff said: “My heart is broken.” While Kenneth Okumura commented: “Gutted.” Sean Edgcumbe added: “Another good restaurant gone in Eastbourne.”
The town centre restaurant had a 4.4/5 rating on Google.