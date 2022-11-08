Man in his 60s taken to hospital following Eastbourne assault
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after a report of an assault in Eastbourne, according to police.
Officers said they are appealing for information about an incident which happened in Beechy Avenue at around 11.25pm on Saturday, October 22.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to the Eastbourne District General Hospital with minor injuries.
"The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a white and grey ‘lumberjack-style’ jacket and dark shorts. It is believed he travelled in a taxi from Eastbourne station to the area before leaving the scene.”
Most Popular
Officers said they want witnesses or anyone with information and/or relevant CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1294 of 22/10.