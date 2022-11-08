Officers said they are appealing for information about an incident which happened in Beechy Avenue at around 11.25pm on Saturday, October 22.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to the Eastbourne District General Hospital with minor injuries.

"The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a white and grey ‘lumberjack-style’ jacket and dark shorts. It is believed he travelled in a taxi from Eastbourne station to the area before leaving the scene.”

Officers said they want witnesses or anyone with information and/or relevant CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1294 of 22/10.

