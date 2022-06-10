Eastbourne town centre shop to reopen after two-and-a-half years

Scorch Comics said it is having a ‘grand opening’ for its Grove Road shop on Saturday, July 16, from 12pm-5pm.

The comic book shop originally closed in December 2019 – although a Scorch Comics branch has been operating in The Beacon.

A spokesperson from the shop said, “We’ll be joined by a host of world-famous comic book artists, writers and all-day family art activities.

"We’ve not done one of these for a while, so it should be lots of fun.

“On the day you’ll get to chat to artists and writers and if you ask nicely, an original sketch from world-famous comic artists for free.

"It's basically going to be a mini comic-con in a shop, so don't miss out.”

The shop has urged customers to get in line early for the event.

Manager Samantha Mercer said, “The most rewarding part of having run a comic store all these years is seeing each new group of readers discover their first book, find the stories that mean something to them and nurture a love of reading and art appreciation.

"There’s never been a better time to pick up a comic book, graphic novel or manga. The stories and characters are limitless. As we’ve always said, comics aren’t just a genre, they’re a medium, and vital to our cultural wellbeing like music and film.”

The manager also praised the shop’s location.

She said, “Grove Road is regenerating a vital space in Eastbourne for the arts thanks to a balanced ecosystem of businesses and community and we’re excited to see it thriving after the pandemic.

"There’s a real sense of love for the area and we can’t wait to get involved once again.”

Scorch Comics said the new shop will host weekly in-store quizzes, art exhibitions and book launches.

The spokesperson added, “You’ll also be able to grab a coffee and take a quiet moment in our sunny private garden alongside our resident Dalek.