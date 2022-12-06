Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne town centre shop to shut

An Eastbourne town centre shop, which had been named one of the best independent stores in the country, is set to close down.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:32pm

Born in Grove Road is set to close in mid-January, according to owner Simon Porter.

Mr Porter said he is closing the store to ‘pursue different things in life’.

He added: “We have run things here for six years and we are happy with what we have done but it is time to move on.”

Simon Porter from Born in Eastbourne town centre
The store had been named in The Times’ list of the ‘50 best independent shops in the UK’ back in January 2022.

Mr Porter said: "I am very delighted with our customer base. It has been very rewarding meeting everyone and getting people to understand what my style of clothing and retailing is about.”

Everything in the store is currently 50 per cent off as Mr Porter, who is planning to continue living in the town, is looking to clear stock before the shop’s lease is up.

Simon Porter outside Born in Eastbourne town centre

Closing down sale at Born in Eastbourne town centre