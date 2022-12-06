Born in Grove Road is set to close in mid-January, according to owner Simon Porter.
Mr Porter said he is closing the store to ‘pursue different things in life’.
He added: “We have run things here for six years and we are happy with what we have done but it is time to move on.”
The store had been named in The Times’ list of the ‘50 best independent shops in the UK’ back in January 2022.
Mr Porter said: "I am very delighted with our customer base. It has been very rewarding meeting everyone and getting people to understand what my style of clothing and retailing is about.”
Everything in the store is currently 50 per cent off as Mr Porter, who is planning to continue living in the town, is looking to clear stock before the shop’s lease is up.