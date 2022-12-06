An Eastbourne town centre shop, which had been named one of the best independent stores in the country, is set to close down.

Born in Grove Road is set to close in mid-January, according to owner Simon Porter.

Mr Porter said he is closing the store to ‘pursue different things in life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have run things here for six years and we are happy with what we have done but it is time to move on.”

Simon Porter from Born in Eastbourne town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Porter said: "I am very delighted with our customer base. It has been very rewarding meeting everyone and getting people to understand what my style of clothing and retailing is about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything in the store is currently 50 per cent off as Mr Porter, who is planning to continue living in the town, is looking to clear stock before the shop’s lease is up.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Porter outside Born in Eastbourne town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad