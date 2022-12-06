A bus route in Sussex has been named as one of the most scenic in the country.

The Brighton and Hove Coaster 12 and 12A from Brighton to Newhaven and Eastbourne via Seven Sisters has been ranked second in SunLife’s list of ‘the top 10 most scenic bus routes in the UK’.

A SunLife spokesperson said: “This route provides breathtaking views of the coastal scenery, including the famous Seven Sisters cliffs. The bus runs every day, every 10 minutes throughout the entire year, and it’s free to travel with an older person’s bus pass issued in England from 9:30am-11pm. There are no time restrictions for any passes at weekends and on bank holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

SunLife, which offers financial services, said it looked at routes that people over state pension age could use for free.

The Coaster service from Brighton and Hove (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “The research involved analysing the Instagram hashtags of over 40 different bus routes throughout the UK, revealing which routes are the most scenic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said on Twitter to his 468,500 followers: “The number twelve from Eastbourne to Brighton is without any wisp of a doubt the best bus IN THE WORLD.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coaster 12 service from Brighton and Hove (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Coastliner 840 from Transdev Bus Company, which runs from Leeds and York to Whitby, was placed first on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: