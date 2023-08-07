Eastbourne town centre shop wins regional award less than a year after opening

An independent shop that opened last year in Eastbourne town centre has won a regional award.

Cove in the Enterprise Centre has won the title of ‘best new lifestyle start-up’ in Sussex as part of the national Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023.

The town centre shop had been anonymously nominated back in May and received the award at a ceremony at the start of July. Nationally the awards attracted

77,000 nominations and 800,000 votes.

Cove co-owner David Doherty said: “It was unexpected. Because we are new we didn’t think people would vote for us. I think it was probably mostly people from Eastbourne to be honest because it has been so positive since we opened. We have had good comments from everybody. It has been amazing really.”

Mr Doherty, who runs the business with co-owner Jacqui Henderson, said: “Business has been really good. We get quiet months, like always, but we opened just before the Christmas rush so that really set us up for this year. It is starting to pick up again for the summer. It is really scary though.

“I know we are doing something right because the comments we get from people are positive. We have always believed in the products. We try to work with people from the UK mainly and other small businesses and local businesses.”

Mr Doherty, who has lived in the town for 18 years, said he hopes to one day open more branches.

