BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Eastbourne town centre shop wins regional award less than a year after opening

An independent shop that opened last year in Eastbourne town centre has won a regional award.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Cove in the Enterprise Centre has won the title of ‘best new lifestyle start-up’ in Sussex as part of the national Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023.

The town centre shop had been anonymously nominated back in May and received the award at a ceremony at the start of July. Nationally the awards attracted

77,000 nominations and 800,000 votes.

Cove co-owner David Doherty said: “It was unexpected. Because we are new we didn’t think people would vote for us. I think it was probably mostly people from Eastbourne to be honest because it has been so positive since we opened. We have had good comments from everybody. It has been amazing really.”

The coastal inspired home and lifestyle store opened back in September 2022.

Mr Doherty, who runs the business with co-owner Jacqui Henderson, said: “Business has been really good. We get quiet months, like always, but we opened just before the Christmas rush so that really set us up for this year. It is starting to pick up again for the summer. It is really scary though.

“I know we are doing something right because the comments we get from people are positive. We have always believed in the products. We try to work with people from the UK mainly and other small businesses and local businesses.”

Mr Doherty, who has lived in the town for 18 years, said he hopes to one day open more branches.

Cove co-owner David Doherty

1. Cove in Eastbourne town centre

Cove co-owner David Doherty Photo: Staff

Cove in the Enterprise Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Cove in the Enterprise Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Cove in the Enterprise Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Cove in Eastbourne town centre

3. Cove in Eastbourne town centre

Cove in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

Cove in Eastbourne town centre

4. Cove in Eastbourne town centre

Cove in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sussex