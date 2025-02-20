Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebase in Eastbourne is set to be transformed into a new superstore.

The home improvement store was acquired by CDS Superstores – parent company of The Range and Wilko – after going into administration.

The Lottbridge Drove site is one of 21 stores across the nation reopening as a new-format superstore, combining The Range with ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

It will officially reopen on Friday, February 28.

Eastbourne Homebase. Photo: Google Street View

The Range said it has ‘prioritised retaining and transferring’ team members from the acquired Homebase locations.

The stores will also follow The Range’s dog-friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved dogs in store, provided they are kept on a lead.

CDS said it plans to roll out up to ten new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.

“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with fifteen launches confirmed for this year so far.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects.

"This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”