EasyJet launch new route from Gatwick to Porto Santo

Flights to Porto Santo are scheduled to launch on Wednesday November 2, 2022, with weekly departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The new route offers customers in London and the South East of England even more choice when it comes to picking a winter sun holiday destination.

Known for its warm waters, unique dive sites, and the long, sandy Porto Santo Beach, Porto Santo is the ideal destination for holidaymakers looking for some winter sun.

EasyJet has today [Friday, July 15] announced a new route from London Gatwick to Porto Santo, which will take off this winter

Flights are available to book from today on easyJet.com and via the app, with fares from London Gatwick to Porto Santo starting from £32.99*.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said: “We're delighted to be adding a new route from London Gatwick for this winter, offering our customers more choice to enjoy an even greater range of destinations at fantastic low fares, across our unrivalled European network.”

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, Gatwick Airport said: “We are really pleased to welcome easyJet’s new connection between Gatwick and Porto Santo.

“Portugal is among our most popular destinations, so to be able to offer passengers a new, beautiful, island destination is fantastic news.”

EasyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 411 routes to over 124 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.