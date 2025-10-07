Evri ramps up recruitment across Sussex ahead of another record peak

UK parcel business Evri has today announced the creation of hundreds of new courier roles across Sussex, as it prepares to deliver another record-breaking peak.

As businesses across the country begin the build-up to the festive period, Evri, which is on track to become the UK’s premier parcel delivery company, is looking to bolster its network of self-employed couriers to support this.

And the addition of these roles follows a recent £36 million strategic investment programme from the delivery company into its operations in preparation for this year’s peak, with infrastructure developments across key sites bringing its overall network capacity to 4.4 million parcels a day.

Couriers can typically earn up to £20.86 an hour on average, and with a mixture of full-time or flexible roles available across Sussex to support what is forecasted to be another record-breaking peak for the Yorkshire-based delivery company, there will be potential opportunities beyond the festive period for those interested in building a career with Evri.

Additionally, couriers joining the business can benefit from the independence the role brings, with the freedom to deliver parcels daily any time between 8am and 8pm, and with the advantage of rounds available locally, couriers can enjoy the flexibility of managing their work around their personal commitments – whether that be doing the school run or completing errands.

Gregory Michel, Evri Head of Delivery for the south-east, said: “As we prepare for another busy festive period, we’re on track to deliver another record-breaking peak at Evri. And it’s our self-employed network of couriers who play a vital role in ensuring households across Sussex receive their presents this Christmas.

“Our couriers enjoy the flexibility of delivering at a time that suits them, allowing a work/life balance that can be particularly beneficial at a busy time of year.”

Mark Francis, Evri courier in Littlehampton, West Sussex, said: “Being a courier gives me the flexibility to work around my family commitments, as well as the freedom to work outdoors and work for myself.

“I have a really good relationship with my customers in my community, with many knowing me by name, and in building this relationship, I know when people might need more time to get to the door or have young babies so might prefer me to knock instead of ringing the bell, for example. It’s so important to me that I can get things right for my customers.”

And among other benefits open to Evri couriers include free access to wellbeing benefits, such as Digital GP and Physio, as well as discounts for major retailers to help save on everyday expenses.

Evri also recently launched a ‘Go Electric’ scheme to incentivise its self-employed couriers to switch to electric vehicles by offering up to £3,300 towards an electric vehicle over two years.

For those looking to apply, visit: www.evri.com/beacourier