Family-run business celebrates 30 years in Eastbourne town centre site

A family-run business in Eastbourne is celebrating being in its current town centre site for 30 years.

Qualisea Fish Restaurant opened in Terminus Road on December 1, 1992 – although the business originally started in 1964.

Owner Katerina Tutt said: “We were in Pevensey Road, and previous to that we were in Junction Road.

“It’s always been family-run. It was my parents initially, then onto my brother and myself, and then my brother left the business about 15 years ago and it’s just been me and my family since then.”



Mrs Tutt explained why there is a ‘tinge of sadness’ ahead of the anniversary.

She said: “We lost my brother and my father last year, who are part of the legacy of the business because they were with us when we started it. My dad was the founder, so that was sad.”

Mrs Tutt shared her memories of Qualisea’s first day at the new site, where they were busier than expected and had to bring in extra family members to help.

The owner added: "I am extremely proud of what we do, I am proud of my family, I am proud of my staff and I am very grateful to all our local residents who have frequented our business over the years and kept us where we are.”



Mrs Tutt also spoke about the restaurant’s loyal customers.

She said: “When we first come we had a massive following because we had a lot of regular customers, we still do, we still have people who I have been serving since I was probably 17, 18-years-old - so a lot of years. We have a lot of the holiday trade in the summer but even then they become repetitive, they come every year, we get used to them. We get recommended by the locals, which I always think is a compliment.

“I think they like the fact that it’s very retro. We haven’t updated to make it something different to what it is because if it isn’t broke don’t fix it. It is what it is and people love it for what it is. It’s traditional fish and chips, that’s what it is.”



