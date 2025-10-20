Fashion retailer set to shut store in Burgess Hill
Signs have appeared on the windows of New Look at 21 The Martlets Shopping Centre.
The signs read: “This store will be closing on Tuesday 28th October. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to find us at newlook.com with 100s of new styles dropping every week.”
The news comes as New Look confirmed the closure of its Lewes shop on November 8.
A New Look spokesperson said: “Our store in Burgess Hill is set close on 28th October. We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the years. We hope customers continue to shop with us online at newlook.com, where our full product ranges can be found.”