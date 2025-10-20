Fashion retailer set to shut store in Burgess Hill

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 16:28 BST
A fashion retailer is set to shut its store in Burgess Hill this month.

Signs have appeared on the windows of New Look at 21 The Martlets Shopping Centre.

Most Popular

The signs read: “This store will be closing on Tuesday 28th October. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to find us at newlook.com with 100s of new styles dropping every week.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news comes as New Look confirmed the closure of its Lewes shop on November 8.

Signs have appeared on the windows of New Look in Burgess Hill saying that the shop will close on October 28placeholder image
Signs have appeared on the windows of New Look in Burgess Hill saying that the shop will close on October 28

A New Look spokesperson said: “Our store in Burgess Hill is set close on 28th October. We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the years. We hope customers continue to shop with us online at newlook.com, where our full product ranges can be found.”

Related topics:New LookBurgess HillLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice