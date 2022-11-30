A festive competition has been arranged to help support Eastbourne businesses this Christmas.

Little Chelsea’s Festive Hamper Competition starts on Thursday, December 1, at 9am and will run until 6pm on December 21.

Customers have to collect six stickers from six different businesses in the area to enter the prize draw. The completed card can be handed into any participating shop and will be entered into the draw – which will take place at midday on Thursday, December 22. Winners will be announced on eastbournechristmas.com and on Little Chelsea's social media pages.

The first prize will be a hamper of assorted items donated by the participating businesses. The second, third and subsequent prizes will include bundles of vouchers donated by businesses. The number of prizes will depend on the final amount of donations. Prizes will be displayed in the window of The Incredible Cake Company in South Street from December 1.

Christmas in Little Chelsea, Eastbourne

