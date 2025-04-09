Fishery wants to build three cabins as part of ‘glamping’ site across Mid Sussex and Lewes District boundaries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fishery on the outskirts of Burgess Hill is hoping to build cabins as part of a ‘glamping’ development across the Mid Sussex and Lewes District boundaries.

Wintons Fishery in Folders Lane has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via the agent Glampitect Ltd, to construct three timber cabins for overnight guest use.

The application is also for external timber decking areas, permeable footpaths and associated works. People can view it using reference DM/24/2762 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

Glampitect’s design and access statement said: “The application site is situated within the grounds of Wintons Farm on the outskirts of Burgess Hill, West Sussex, and falls within the boundaries of two local planning authorities – Mid Sussex District Council and Lewes District Council. The site location will be easily accessible from across the country via both car and public transport.”

An artist's impression of one of the cabins. Image:Glampitect, via Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

It said: “The small-scale, sustainable development will diversify the existing carp and catfish fishing business, providing subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists visiting the area on short breaks and weekend stays.”

The statement explained that parts of Wintons Fishery are only used seasonally at the moment so adding a new tourist accommodation would let it attract a new demographic and stay in operation year-round. It said: “This will also benefit other local businesses, services and tourist attractions through increased visitor spend in the surrounding area.”

The statement called it called it a ‘small-scale and low-density development’, adding that the cabins would be connected to the public foul drainage system with new pumping stations being installed. It said all proposed hard landscaping would be constructed from permeable materials, while the cabins would be surrounded by a gravel border to allow roof run-off to go into the ground.

The statement said: “The bespoke timber cabins will be constructed on-site by manufacturer Timber Builds using sustainable construction practices.”

Low-level lighting bollards with sensors and timers are being proposed along the footpaths so visitors can walk safely at night. But this type of lighting should ‘minimise impact on wildlife and dark skies’.

The statement continued: “Glamping accommodation is an emerging market trend and a modern alternative to traditional hotels and B&Bs. Glamping sites also recognise the importance of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty and wildlife of an area with an appreciation of nature as an integral part of this type of accommodation offering. Overnight guests at Wintons will be provided with the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature, relax and rejuvenate away from the stresses of modern daily life, which will also improve their well-being and mental health.”

It said that leisure fishing would stop on Kingfisher and Heron Lakes once the proposed tourist accommodation is in operation. The development would also use existing access, and the parking and turning area, as well as existing recycling/refuse storage.

The statement’s summary said: “The proposed layout has been designed to sympathetically respond to the character of the site. The cabins are generously dispersed, and with only three small units proposed across a large area, its rural character will be maintained.”

It confirmed that no tree removals would be needed and said native trees, shrubbery and enhanced grassland with wildflowers would be planted to enhance biodiversity.