Former nightclub and buffet in Eastbourne up for sale
The property, at 113-115 Seaside Road in Eastbourne, was formerly the site of Cosmo World Buffet, which closed its doors in 2023 after opening in the town in 2003.
The building was subsequently reopened as Garden Restaurant later that year but has since closed down.
The property, whose sale is being handled by Eightfold Property, comprises of fully fitted restaurant at ground floor level and commercial space at basement level, previously used as a nightclub.
The freehold also contains seven flats above, all sold off by way of long leases with five having less than 70 years remaining on their terms.
Cosmo, which has branches across the country including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool and Manchester opened its first UK branch in Eastbourne back in 2003.
A spokesperson from COSMO said at the time of its closure: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we confirm we have had to make the sad decision to close COSMO Eastbourne. This important decision was made owing to factors out of our control. These are the crises facing all restaurants currently: rising energy and operational costs, the longer-term impacts of Brexit and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since we opened our first restaurant in Eastbourne in 2003 we weathered through many obstacles but unfortunately it comes to an end at this location as a result of the aforementioned factors, as with many others in our industry.
"We are hugely grateful to the many loyal customers and staff who made COSMO Eastbourne such a success.”
