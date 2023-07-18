New Chinese restaurant opens in Eastbourne town centre

A new Chinese restaurant and buffet has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Garden Restaurant in Seaside Road had its soft opening on Saturday, July 15. The restaurant has opened where Cosmo used to be after it closed in January following 20 years in the town.

Restaurant manager Connie said: “I am very confident with the taste of the food and the options of the food. We have quite a lot of options and even with the buffet we will have different choices as well, like lunchtime and dinner time. Everyday we can do different food.

She added: “On Saturday, after one day, the whole team had a meeting and we spoke about what we are going to do for food later down the line, which food is the most popular, and which ones we can take off from the menu so we can do lots of changes to make sure the food in this place and in this area, people enjoy it and we can do something different.”

The restaurant was due to open earlier in the year but this was postponed.

The manager said: “We pushed everything back to the last minute because we had quite a lot of delays. For example we had a container from China and it was delayed. We were supposed to open before June, so at the last minute we had to push everything, like reservations and everything, back so it was a bit rushed but anyway we are here.”

She added: “We have another restaurant in Southampton, also called Garden Restaurant, it is the same team and the same management as the one run here. We are quite experienced with an a la carte menu, and with buffets we have lots of experience with our people in the kitchen and our team as well. We can do both.”

The restaurant, which is hoping to be fully up and running soon, is offering dishes from across China.

Connie said: “I think this location is quite good and there are a lot of tourists in this area.”

