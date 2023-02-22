Former site of popular Sussex village restaurant put up for sale

The former site of a popular restaurant in a Sussex village has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The Moorings site in Seaville Drive was listed on Zoopla on Tuesday, February 21.

On the listing, which suggests the owner is looking for offers starting from £1,250,000, it says an application has been approved to convert the existing building into a ‘single dwellinghouse with associated external alterations’.

The property currently has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four receptions, according to Zoopla.

On Zoopla the listing says: “The Moorings is enviably positioned directly on the beach at the top of Seaville Drive, a no through road enviably positioned within the favoured residential area of this picturesque coastal village.”

The restaurant, which served classic British and European dishes, had a 4.3/5 rating on Google from 974 reviews.

1 . The Moorings in Seaville Drive, Pevensey Bay The Moorings in Seaville Drive, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

