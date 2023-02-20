There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?
Dogs Trust Shoreham is one of many rescue centres in our county doing brilliant work to look after four-legged friends without homes.
Each of the dogs below are looking for a loving family in Dog Friendly Sussex – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Aleta - one year old Dalmation
Aleta is a loving and cheeky girl - although it may take a while for her true self to shine.. Having had very limited exposure to the world prior to her arrival in our care, Aleta can be apprehensive when meeting new people. Due to her sensitive character, she requires an adult-only home with owners who can support her in developing some confidence and gradually introduce her to new experiences at her own pace. Aleta may be able to live with another suitable dog friend, however she is unable to live with any other animal species. A secure, private garden of her own is essential, so that she has an outdoor place to exercise in, while she builds up her courage to venture further.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
2. Woody - eight year old Poodle
Woody adores the company of his favourite friends but will never be a cuddly 'lap dog' and prefers to interact with his humans by doing fun activities together. He will need a multi-carer home in order to keep up his training and grooming, and he would like access to his own area where he can have his meals and enjoy his favourite things as he does struggle to share. Woody needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home, and requires a garden. His new home must be within two hours of the Shoreham rehoming centre so he can have a few trips to his new home before packing his bags for good.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Tula - three year old Crossbreed
A bright, young Lurcher who loves to learn – meet Tula! She’ll make a fantastic companion to an active family who wish to do lots of fun training with their dog, and who can commit to keeping up the various training plans that her carers have implemented at the centre. Much more a fan of her people pals, Tula finds it overwhelming in the presence of other animals and must be the only pet at home. She will need to go for walks in quieter areas, and needs to wear her lead, anti-slip harness and muzzle when out and about. She's a fantastic traveller in the car, which is a great advantage if needing to drive her to rural locations. Tula would best be suited to a home with older, secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches. .
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Rocco - five year old Greyhound
Rocco is looking for a quiet home with adopters who are happy to visit the centre multiple times, in order to build a bond with him before he goes home. He is more worried by men so can take longer to get to know them and will not be able to live in a male only household. Rocco's new home will need to have a private garden and be situated away from busy roads. Due to his shy nature he is unable to share his home with younger children but could live with over 16s. Rocco may be able to live with a confident dog after meeting them at the centre, however he is unable to live with cats or small animals as he likes to chase. He is looking for patient adopters who will be around the majority of the time and have easy access to quiet secluded walking places for Rocco's exercise.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham