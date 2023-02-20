4 . Rocco - five year old Greyhound

Rocco is looking for a quiet home with adopters who are happy to visit the centre multiple times, in order to build a bond with him before he goes home. He is more worried by men so can take longer to get to know them and will not be able to live in a male only household. Rocco's new home will need to have a private garden and be situated away from busy roads. Due to his shy nature he is unable to share his home with younger children but could live with over 16s. Rocco may be able to live with a confident dog after meeting them at the centre, however he is unable to live with cats or small animals as he likes to chase. He is looking for patient adopters who will be around the majority of the time and have easy access to quiet secluded walking places for Rocco's exercise.

Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham