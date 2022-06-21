Four young Eastbourne traders prepare to head to competition in Portobello Road

On June 11 it was up to MP Caroline Ansell and leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt to decide which traders would head to the regional finals in London.

Here are the four traders selected:

All Wrapped Up – street food including wraps and loaded fries

Katie Wootton art

Elli’s Edibles – tray bakes and homemade cakes

Katie Wootton – artwork

Jade’s Scentique – candles, soaps, and cosmetics

Jade Jarvis from Jade’s Scentique said, “I still can’t believe we were selected as regional finalists to represent Eastbourne at Portobello Road in London from the NMTF Youth Market. A huge thank you to the organisers and team for putting this incredible event together. As a new trader all I can say is – believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable.”

All Wrapped Up

Luke Johnson, from Eastbourne Borough Market, said, “A huge congratulations to the four traders who were selected. Each represents something unique for our town, and provide the top quality that our customers come to expect from Eastbourne Borough Market. Last year, one of our finalists competed at the national final. I’m confident that these traders will do just as well!”

“My thanks to the NMTF, The Hive Stage, Caroline, David, Your Eastbourne BID and Edeal for their support in this event which always proves popular with both customers and traders.”

The regional finals will go ahead on August 7. Find out more here

Elli's Edibles