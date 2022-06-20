Eastbourne charity choir starts monthly performance

Before the pandemic, Eastbourne’s Parkinson’s Choir travelled around retirement/nursing homes to entertain residents.

Residents described the choir as ‘the best entertainment’, group treasurer and admin Veronika Lees said.

Veronika said, “The visits stopped when the pandemic came and we were just as vulnerable as the people in the homes as many with Parkinson’s go on to develop other auto-immune diseases and those of us affected were forced to self shield for 18 months or so until we were told we could re-join the world. Many people with Parkinson’s never will recover as the lack of exercise has deteriorated our condition.”

Eastbourne Parkinson's Choir (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Now Reverend Ben Sleep of St Michaels and All Angels Church in Willingdon Road has invited the group to sing in the church every fourth Wednesday of the month.

Veronika said, “We were all quite overjoyed to be given this opportunity by the Rev. Ben Sleep as we realised that the people in the nursing homes could come when they wanted to and it would be a day out for them. We realise that not every retirement or nursing home has their own minibus and when we discover who can and cannot come we may be able to restart visiting them again but the earliest we could do this would be August or September.

"We extend our invitation to everyone who lives in Eastbourne and its surrounding areas to come and listen to us. It does not matter to us who – from the elderly to babes in arms, people on their own or groups – would be made very welcome. Once we get a feel for the numbers who wish to come, we hope to provide the lyrics either in paper format or on a screen so everyone can join in.”

Performances will start this Wednesday (June 22) and take place from 10am-12pm, starting with a 20-minute warm up.

Eastbourne Parkinson's Choir (Photo by Jon Rigby)

There will also be an annual fundraiser in the Birley Centre (part of Eastbourne College in Carlisle Road) on July 7. Doors at 6.30pm and concert starts at 7pm. There will be refreshments and tickets are £9. You can buy tickets here: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/549546

If you want more information please call Veronika on 01323 654468.