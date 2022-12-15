Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany.

From April 23 2023, the German flag carrier will operate twice daily between the UK’s capital and Germany’s financial capital, home of the European Central Bank.

Frankfurt is one of the largest global hubs of passenger and cargo traffic. It is currently the fifth busiest European airport and seventh busiest in the world for international passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new route will therefore also offer fantastic onward connectivity for passengers, including to other key financial hubs such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai, among many other destinations across North and South America, Africa and Asia.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. Picture by Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Lufthansa back to Gatwick Airport next year, providing passengers across London and the south-east with a vital connection to Frankfurt.

“The city is not only a hugely important financial hub, but offers excellent onward connectivity and opportunities. It’s also a great place for tourists too, with fantastic museums and architecture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heinrich Lange, senior director sales Northern Europe, Lufthansa Group Airlines said: “Lufthansa is happy to operate to London Gatwick next summer to connect this major airport with our hub in Frankfurt. We come closer to our customers in the south of London and will ease the access to our global network. We are glad to have Gatwick as our third London airport served in our timetable.”