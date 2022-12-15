From April 23 2023, the German flag carrier will operate twice daily between the UK’s capital and Germany’s financial capital, home of the European Central Bank.
Frankfurt is one of the largest global hubs of passenger and cargo traffic. It is currently the fifth busiest European airport and seventh busiest in the world for international passengers.
The new route will therefore also offer fantastic onward connectivity for passengers, including to other key financial hubs such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai, among many other destinations across North and South America, Africa and Asia.
Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Lufthansa back to Gatwick Airport next year, providing passengers across London and the south-east with a vital connection to Frankfurt.
“The city is not only a hugely important financial hub, but offers excellent onward connectivity and opportunities. It’s also a great place for tourists too, with fantastic museums and architecture.”
Heinrich Lange, senior director sales Northern Europe, Lufthansa Group Airlines said: “Lufthansa is happy to operate to London Gatwick next summer to connect this major airport with our hub in Frankfurt. We come closer to our customers in the south of London and will ease the access to our global network. We are glad to have Gatwick as our third London airport served in our timetable.”
Frankfurt is one of a number of new routes expected to be announced by Gatwick for the new year.