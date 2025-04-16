GRIDSERVE lands new batteries at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt®

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GRIDSERVE and UK Power Networks have connected a new Battery Energy Storage System to the electricity network, supporting EV charging at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt®.

Two 3.6 megawatt SYL batteries have been connected to UK Power Networks' distribution network. The batteries can supply EV chargers from stored electricity at peak times, to support EV charging, lower carbon emissions and efficiently use the grid.

London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® opened last year on the South Terminal with 30 bays, providing a strategic charging hub for the airport’s passengers, staff, taxi fleets and the local community in line with the country’s Net Zero ambitions. The new batteries can power the whole site for three hours at full capacity.

The forecourt building also has a 33.3kW solar panel system on the roof with 114 panels to supplement the power needs of the shops and facilities at the site.

London Gatwick Electric Forecourt®

Network connection design and delivery teams at UK Power Networks worked closely with GRIDSERVE to commission the new network. This included a voltage management scheme at the grid substation and adoption of the 33,000-volt network to the customer’s site. It also connected transformers for auxiliary power at GRIDSERVE’s electricity substation.

Raoul Tufnell, Development Director at GRIDSERVE, said: “Through a great collaboration with UK Power Networks, we are thrilled to connect our Battery Energy Storage System at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt®. The new batteries support not only on-site demand from our chargers and building but also can provide grid services for the electricity network. This is the fourth Electric Forecourt within UK Power Networks' geography and a fantastic statement for how GRIDSERVE, working closely with UK Power Networks, is contributing to a greener future for the UK.”

Tosin Abimbola, major connections project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We were delighted to energise the battery storage system at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® to support EV charging alongside one of the UK’s busiest airports.

“We strive to make it easy to connect low carbon technologies to our networks and are proud to continue collaborating with GRIDSERVE on the UK’s journey to Net Zero.”

UK Power Networks maintains the network of cables, substations, and power lines that deliver electricity to 8.5 million homes and businesses across the South East, London, and East of England. The company also designs and delivers tailored new and altered electricity connections for developers, companies and homeowners across those regions.