Guardian Angel Carers Worthing named a finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards!

We are thrilled to announce that Guardian Angel Carers Worthing has been named a finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards! This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and supporting the well-being of our clients in the comfort of their own homes.

The Home Care Awards celebrate excellence within the home care sector, recognising innovation, compassion, and outstanding service. Guardian Angel Carers Worthing was selected as a finalist in the Recruitment, retention and staff motivation expertise .

A message from the management team, “We are honoured and incredibly proud to be named a finalist in the 2025 Home Care Awards,” said Tracy Clarke, Head of Operations for Guardian Angel Carers Chichester, Fareham and Worthing. “This incredible recognition reflects the dedication, hard work, and compassion of our team, who strive every day to provide the best possible support to our CareAngels. At Guardian Angel Carers Worthing, we are committed to creating a supportive and nurturing environment where our CareAngels can thrive. This nomination is a true reflection of our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace. Here’s to continuing our mission of providing a workplace that makes a difference!”

Celebrating Excellence in Home Care

At Guardian Angel Carers Worthing, we believe that great care goes beyond just meeting physical needs—it’s about creating a supportive environment where clients can flourish, feel connected, and enjoy a high quality of life. Being named a finalist reflects our dedication to providing care that truly makes a difference and our continuous efforts to innovate and enhance the services we offer.

What’s Next for Guardian Angel Carers Worthing?

This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence. In the coming months, we are excited to develop our employee wellbeing initiative programme. We are eager to continue improving and ensuring the best possible care for all our clients and employees.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Community

We want to extend a huge thank you to our wonderful team, clients, and their families for your trust, dedication, and support. This achievement belongs to all of us, and we look forward to working together to build on this success.

To learn more simply Google" Guardian Angel Carers Worthing".