Joe, who joined the Guild Care team in May 2022, is just one example. He found us via the Prince’s Trust, as part of its Get Started – Social Care jobs in Sussex programme.

At the time Joe was completing his Level 2 Health and Social Care qualifications and was considering a career in care. Whatever your personal journey might be, here are three questions to ask yourself, to find out if working in care could be right for you.

New recruit Joe with Michal Kusmierek, deputy manager at Linfield House

Do you and your employer share the same values?

A great starting point for anyone thinking about working in social care is to look at the values of the organisation you’re applying to. Do they match your own?

Here at Guild Care, we are clear about who we are – Brave, Engaging, Loving, Integrity, Everyone Matters, Free to be me.

If you also live and breathe these values, then read on!

Do you have experience in care – either professional or personal?

Nursing and social care qualifications are hugely valuable but not everyone enters the industry this way. If you don’t have any professional experience but have cared for a loved one previously, there could still be a role for you.

Just make sure you do your homework. Before his interview, Joe had looked into the services we offer and had seen the feedback from residents and staff.

His enthusiasm and preparation meant we could quickly see his potential for a care assistant position.

By following our Career Pathway, Joe could now progress to team leader or care supervisor within 18 months.

Do you have the passion and skills for care?

People who work at Guild Care all share a passion for building meaningful relationships with residents and colleagues, and they always treat people with empathy and respect.

When Joe joined us, he also recognised how skills such as communication and time keeping are crucial in providing the best possible care.

“I felt Guild Care was right for me when I heard about their values,” says Joe.

“I also like the way they have a variety of options as part of their Career Pathway. One of my favourite parts of the job so far has been getting to know the residents and hearing their stories about life before they moved here.

“I’m finding my new role so rewarding. It’s great to finish a shift knowing you’ve done something worthwhile.”

Are you looking for your next challenge?

Take a look at our Career Pathway on our website and all current Guild Care vacancies are listed at www.guildcare.org/care or you can call our friendly recruitment team on 01903 863154.

We’re also offering a welcome bonus of up to £1,000 for registered nurses and up to £1,000 for care, home care and day services support staff. Take advantage of this excellent opportunity and apply today.