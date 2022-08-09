Andy’s Angels: Worthing charity for grieving families wins two awards from Morrisons

Andy’s Angels was set up by Kayla Shepherd and her daughter Millie in memory of husband and dad Andy, who they lost suddenly in 2017.

Millie and the charity as a whole were chosen for Hero Awards by Morrisons in Worthing in recognition of 'all their amazing work in the community'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Easey, community champion, said: "It was a little surprise I had up my sleeve for a while. Kayla knew Millie was getting the award but she had no idea the organisation was as well – so well deserved.

Andy’s Angels was set up by Kayla Shepherd and her daughter Millie in memory of husband and dad Andy, who they lost suddenly in 2017

Also in the news: Grieving Shoreham mum explains why she is taking on Sussex children's hospice's new event for beginners and experienced open water swimmers

See also: Rustington Community Café set to launch to help people living with dementia and their carers socialise

"A lot of people would crumple after such a sad loss. This amazing pair turned their hurt into hope for so many children and families.

Andy’s Angels was set up by Kayla Shepherd and her daughter Millie in memory of husband and dad Andy, who they lost suddenly in 2017

"It's hard enough for an adult to lose someone but for a child, it's got to be devastating. This group is totally amazing."