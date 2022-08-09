Andy’s Angels: Worthing charity for grieving families wins two awards from Morrisons

Andy’s Angels was set up by Kayla Shepherd and her daughter Millie in memory of husband and dad Andy, who they lost suddenly in 2017.
Millie and the charity as a whole were chosen for Hero Awards by Morrisons in Worthing in recognition of 'all their amazing work in the community'.
Joanne Easey, community champion, said: "It was a little surprise I had up my sleeve for a while. Kayla knew Millie was getting the award but she had no idea the organisation was as well – so well deserved.
"A lot of people would crumple after such a sad loss. This amazing pair turned their hurt into hope for so many children and families.
"It's hard enough for an adult to lose someone but for a child, it's got to be devastating. This group is totally amazing."
Joanne visited the group at its monthly Grief Play Café at the end of July to find out more about how it works.