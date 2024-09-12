Harry Potter star Tom Felton was spotted in Uckfield this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Pipe Dreams snow, surf and skate shop were delighted when the actor dropped in and posed for a selfie with co-owner David Hobbs on Monday, September 9.

Julie Hobbs, who runs the shop with her husband David, said Tom was visiting the Phoenix Health Hub next door, which was celebrating its two-year anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He very kindly popped into our shop as well,” she said, adding that the business posted the photo to its Facebook page.

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton poses for a selfie with Pipe Dreams co-owner David Hobbs in Uckfield

Julie said she was delighted that Tom helped support local businesses, calling social media ‘key’ to helping small businesses get publicity.

“We really appreciated it,” she said.

Tom Felton became famous as a child actor in 2001 when he played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He went on to play the character in the franchise’s many sequels and starred in other Hollywood movies.

Johnny Phoenix, the owner of Phoenix Health Hub, told the Sussex Express that Tom is his youngest brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Tom has been a great support to me setting up the Phoenix Health Hub and a big supporter of local businesses. He came along to celebrate our two-year anniversary and popped into Pipe Dreams as he loves that type of clothing.”

He added: “We are all about health and wellbeing on the High Street and have welcomed more than 2,000 new clients since we opened in Uckfield and very much support local businesses in any way we can.”