Hastings man jailed for slashing woman’s face with knife in St Leonards

Police said Dylan McGovern, 29, unemployed, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, had been at a friend’s property in St John’s Road on November 3, 2018 when they were joined by three women, including the victim.
The women felt uncomfortable and left but returned moments later after realising she had left her phone inside.
A police spokesmadn said: “As she stood by the door, she was attacked by McGovern, who used a knife to inflict two serious slash wounds across her face - one on her nose, and another on her eyelid.
“The victim was able to run from the property and seek urgent medical treatment.”
Police were called and McGovern later handed himself into Hastings Police Station. He told police the injuries had been caused by accident during an altercation within the group.
Police said he was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and on the first day of his trial in August 2021, he changed his plea to guilty.
At Lewes Crown Court last Thursday (March 3), McGovern was given an extended sentence of seven years and nine months, comprising of four years and nine months in prison and a further three years on licence.
Detective Constable Chloe Burgess said: “The judge sentencing Dylan McGovern described this as an unprovoked and callous attack, which is exactly what it was.
“The victim has been left with physical scars for life, as well as the extreme and ongoing emotional trauma. We hope this sentence brings her some closure and comfort, knowing a violent and dangerous offender has been brought to justice.”