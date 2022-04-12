This competition features some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers who are regarded as pillars of their communities.

The Fresh Fish Shop’s owner and managing director Sebastian Candelon said: “We are immensely proud that we are representing Sussex in these prestigious awards, which recognise specialist retailers who are doing their part to create a better world through sustainable initiatives, while supporting their customers, communities and suppliers.”

Sebastian Candelon, managing director of The Fresh Fish Shop in Haywards Heath. Picture: MSDC / Scott Ramsay.

A panel of judges considered the ways retailers had adapted their businesses to demonstrate innovation and sustainability before they created a longlist of regional finalists.

This was whittled down from hundreds of entries and the resulting businesses span 12 categories and nine UK regions.

The regional winners will be revealed live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show, at the NEC Birmingham on Monday, April 25.

Sebastian said: “With the closure of many hospitality venues during the pandemic, the supply of fresh fish exceeded demand.”

He said this had a ‘devastating’ effect on fishermen who had to reduce the price of their catch.

“Despite this, we have continued to pay a fair price for our fish, making weekly buying commitments with our suppliers and transport agents to enable them to stay afloat,” he said.

“We have also increased our supply from local fisheries establishing new, stronger relationships,” Sebastian added, saying that his business has created a new range of fishcakes with catering company Duffs Diner, which has secured a sustainable use for the fish shop’s premium offcuts.

Sebastian said that since 2020 The Fresh Fish Shop has donated over half a tonne of fish to UKHarvest, a not-for-profit perishable food rescue operation.

“This partnership has helped to reduce food waste and redistribute surplus food to those who need it most,” he said.

“Our aim is to make quality, sustainably-sourced, fresh fish affordable and available for all.”