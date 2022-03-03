Hellingly cycleway proposed to connect new major housing development

A couple of years ago planning permission was approved for 370 dwellings to be built on land to the west of Park Farm, New Road.

Now plans have been submitted to Wealden District Council for a footway/cycleway to be built to connect the development site with Chichester Road.

Cycleway proposed to connect new Hellingly housing development

Currently the land is undeveloped but it is hoped a three-metre wide path would be created from the north-east corner of the development to the highway boundary of Chichester Road.

Plans says it will ‘facilitate direct access for future residents of the new development site to the existing bus services in Roebuck Park’.

The planning documents say, “In addition, the cycleway/footway will enable access from Roebuck Park into the new development which is to be deliver a range of benefits, including new open space areas, play facilities and an extension to the Hellingly Country Park.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 21 (reference: WD/2021/3118/F).