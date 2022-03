The owner of Dallas Chicken & Ribs, a restaurant and takeaway that already has branches in London, has applied to open a site in Langney Road.

The site is currently a vacant retail shop and if approved the unit would change use to house a restaurant and takeaway.

According to the plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, the area is already commercial.

Dallas Chicken & Ribs in London. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-220103-164911001

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 24 and the target determination date is April 18 (ref: 220140).