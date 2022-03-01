Former Eastbourne language school could be converted into flats

A former language school in Eastbourne may become flats if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:53 am

Twin English Centre Eastbourne moved from Gildredge Road to Compton Park in October 2019 so plans have been submitted to convert the Gildredge Road site into flats. Principal of the centre Tracey Cook said, “We are just handing back a building we no longer need.”

The Compton Park site offers a variety of English courses for adults and has 25 classrooms, a dining hall, large gardens and tennis courts.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council say the Gildredge Road site could be converted into five flats – four one-beds and one two-bed.

27 Gildredge Road Eastbourne East Sussex. Photo by Google Maps. SUS-220223-155150001

There would be no change in the number of car parking spaces which is two, but there would be three new cycle spaces created.

Members of the public can comment until March 18 and the target determination date is April 12 (reference: 220129).

Find out more about Twin English Centre Eastbourne.

