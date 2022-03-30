First phase of 400-home Hailsham development approved

Outline planning permission for the site between Ersham Road and Station Road was granted by Wealden District Council in March 2020.

A reserved matters application for the first phase of the scheme to the western part of the overall site for 128 homes was approved by the council’s planning committee south on Thursday (March 24).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is being brought forward by Barrett Homes/David Wilson Homes.

The first phase is outlined in red, the rest of the site is edged in blue

This parcel would provide 90 market homes and 38 affordable units. While this is 30 per cent and therefore below the council’s requirement of 35 per cent, the deficit is due to be made up on the second phase, ensuring the combination of the two meets the target.

The first phase is due to include some equipped play areas, one 200sqm next to the Cuckoo Trail and the other in the form of a trim trail on the site’s western side.