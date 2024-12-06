Henry Adams announces new Chichester acquisition as it builds on expansion plans

Henry Adams, the southern region’s leading independent property consultancy, has announced the acquisition of Charles Peck, a well-established Chichester-based estate agency known for its customer-focused approach to property sales and lettings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two agencies share a similar commitment to providing a high level of professionalism, local expertise, and exceptional service, making the transition a natural fit.

The acquisition, which completed at the end of November, further strengthens Henry Adams’ service offerings across Chichester and the surrounding area, allowing the business to continue to meet the evolving needs of clients with expanded resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Wiggett, CEO of Henry Adams, said, “Henry Adams was founded in Chichester more than 30 years ago so we’re delighted to increase our range and depth of services in the city for the benefit of our many customers and clients. We extend a warm welcome to Charles Peck and I’d like to thank everyone involved in this transaction as we look ahead to the future growth of the business."

Henry Adams acquires Charles Peck estate agency as it continues expansion plans

The acquisition marks a new chapter for both companies as Charles and Sally Peck, who founded their agency in 2002, plan their retirement. Charles became an estate agent in 1970 at his father’s Yorkshire firm. In the 1990s, he became a regional director of Halifax, before he and Sally went on to launch their own business, where Sally managed the financial accounts, including landlord & tenant accounts.

Both Charles and Sally will remain actively involved with Henry Adams as consultants in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition for clients and colleagues. They look forward to continuing their supportive role and assisting their longstanding clients and contacts through the transition.

Charles said, “Sally and I founded the company in 2002 and we hope we have created a friendly, family-run lettings and estate agency with a lovely team of colleagues. We felt the time was now right to take the opportunity of merging the business with Henry Adams. They are a well-respected company, and we share the same values in seeking to provide honest, friendly, and personal service to our customers and clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Adams is keen to secure more partnerships, acquisitions or joint ventures in the coming months and would like to hear from any agency owners considering their future options.

Interested parties can get in touch with Ian Wiggett to discuss opportunities in complete confidence at [email protected].