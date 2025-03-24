Here's how to get a free Burger King burger in Bognor Regis tomorrow

The restaurant reopens tomorrow (March 23).

Customers in Bognor Regis could get their hands on a free Whopper or Chicken Royale tomorrow (March 25), as Burger King re-opens its newly refurbished restaurant.

The recently upgraded eatery boasts an fresh new look, table service and a reimagined delivery stacked with options for breakfast, lunch and dinner alike. It’s an appropriate upgrade, since the Shripney Road restaurant now also boasts extended opening hours, with staff set to welcome customers from 8am to 11pm, giving customers the chance to experience the company’s delicious menu from morning until late.

Na, Restaurant Manager at Burger King® UK, said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Bognor. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new enjoying everything that the remodelled restaurant has to offer, and we know they’ll have the best time whilst enjoying their delicious meals here.”

To find out more about Burger King and view the full menu, visit https://www.burgerking.co.uk/