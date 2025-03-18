History in the making: Rolls-Royce future talent puts the seal on unique time capsule to mark extension project

Rolls-Royce is upholding a longstanding tradition of creating a time capsule as part of a major construction project – in the marque’s case, the landmark extension now under construction at the Home of Rolls-Royce, which represents the largest single investment in its Goodwood-based facilities in more than 20 years.

The capsule’s contents were collated by representatives from each of Rolls-Royce’s Future Talent programmes, including Interns, Graduates and Apprentices. On the evidence of its Service Recognition Awards programme, an annual ceremony which recognises Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ longest-serving colleagues, there is every likelihood that some will still be working at the Home of Rolls-Royce when the capsule is opened three decades from now.

Unlike most time capsules, the Rolls-Royce example will not be buried on-site to be disinterred later; it will instead act as a point of interest for staff and visitors alike in the reception area at the Home of Rolls-Royce. Once the extension is completed, it will move to a permanent residence in the new facility.

Contained within the capsule are artefacts selected by every department and function across the company; its contents will remain a secret until it is opened. Some of these items have been chosen to create a historical record, on the basis that they will be obsolete by the time the capsule is opened in 2054, the year in which the marque will celebrate its 150th anniversary. Others, however, have been included precisely because they will almost certainly remain in daily use 30 years hence, underlining the continuity and heritage that make Rolls-Royce, its craftsmanship and its products unique.

It is hoped that the capsule will spark questions and conversations, in the same way as the ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, installed in each Rolls-Royce Private Office around the world, provides inspiration for Bespoke commissions. The fact that the capsule’s contents will be concealed – and a closely guarded secret – only adds to the sense of intrigue and possibility.

“With this time capsule, we’re creating our own piece of history to hand on to our successors here at Goodwood. It serves as a snapshot of who we are and what we do today, by preserving some of the tools of our trade from every part of the modern Rolls-Royce business. Some we’ve picked precisely because we know future generations will regard them as long-superseded relics of a departed age. Others we’ve included because we’re confident they’ll still be in use in 2054, so those working here when we celebrate our 150th anniversary will see themselves as part of an unbroken line of craftsmanship and excellence spanning the decades. Indeed, I very much hope these members of our Future Talent programme, who worked together to make this project happen, are still here to unveil the capsule’s contents in 2054.” Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars