Horley residents help secure future of Lidl as plans to relocate get the greenlight

Lidl GB’s planning application for a new and modern discount foodstore in Horley has been approved following an outpouring of community support for the plans.

Reigate and Banstead Council’s Planning Committee voted in favour of the expansion plans, overturning the Council Officer recommendation for ‘refusal’. This positive result for households across Horley will result in a significantly enhanced shopping experience and access to even more of the discounter’s high-quality produce at best value.

The new store will also feature enhanced facilities that are currently missing from the existing store, including dedicated customer toilets and baby changing, solar panels on the roof providing sustainable power to the store, a larger car park with more disabled and parent and child bays along with electric vehicle charging spaces.

The proposals for the new store were put forward because Lidl’s current store on Victoria Road, which is 25 years old, is no longer fit for the future and does not meet the needs of its ever-growing customer base.

The planned new site for Lidl Horley. Picture: Lidl

The approval of Lidl’s new store on Brighton Road will lead to the creation of up to 15 new additional jobs, whilst securing the existing roles at the Victoria Road store. The discounter recently announced another increase to its pay rates, meaning that from September it will be the highest paying supermarket with entry level wages starting at £11.40, an increase from £11.00.

The planning meeting follows Lidl’s detailed community consultation which saw almost 2,000 residents show their support for Lidl’s plans. This is 91.53% of those who responded to a recent leaflet which was delivered across Horley. Residents backed Lidl’s plans which they say would improve on the current site, reduce regular vehicle trips out of town, and would secure Lidl’s much-needed presence in Horley.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Adam Forsdick, commented: “Approval of this planning permission is a victory for households in Horley. Not only will it create more jobs for the community, it also means that the town will continue to have access to Lidl’s high quality, best value prices, whilst benefiting from a much enhanced shopping experience.

“The community support received for these plans over recent months has been incredible. This display of support shows just how important it is for people to have access to a discount supermarket and has been vital in securing this planning permission. We are grateful to the Planning Committee for approving these plans and ultimately recognising the overwhelming positives of a new Lidl foodstore on this site off Brighton Road”.