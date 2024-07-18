Horsham company Showerkap say shorter showers could help offset water and energy bill rises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In light of water industry regular Ofwat announcing a proposed 44 per cent rise in water bills for West Sussex, a water monitoring and conservation company from Horsham, says many households could help offset the rise by cutting shower times and saving between £750 and £938 per year on their water and energy bills.

Warnham-based Showerkap, which has invented a smart tech solution to help address global water shortages, says a family of four can significantly reduce annual water and energy bills - by taking shorter showers and using less water.

Kevin Wright, head of the behavioural science practice at Showerkap, said: “We can’t control what the water companies are doing, but we can control how much water we use in our showers, and that has a direct impact on our water and energy bills. Showering results in the biggest waste of water in UK homes, so cutting shower times can have a big impact.”

He continued: “The value of our water far outstrips the price we pay for it. Showerkap is committed to helping more people transform the way we interact with water. We can all make a difference, and it is about taking simple steps - such as having shorter showers.”

Kevin Wright, head of the behavioural science practice at Showerkap

Based on figures from Waterwise [1] and Water.org[2], two adults taking one eight minute shower each a day each and two teenagers spending up to 21 minutes each in the shower daily[3], use on average 696 litres daily, equating to 254,000 annually and costing around £177, based on 7p a litre. It costs £2.93 per hour to heat the water using a combi boiler[4]- equating to £1,069 annually. If the family cut their shower times to four minutes each, with a total daily shower time of 16 minutes, the total water used over the course of a year is 58,400 litres and the cost falls to £41 and £267 annually to heat it – saving £938

About Showerkap

Showerkap is a pioneering tech startup on a mission to change how people use water and energy. Its platform combines engineering and behavioural science in a first-of-its-kind smart technology.

Founded in 2022, engineer and Showerkap founder and CEO Steve Harding developed the solution to help encourage people to take shorter showers, after he became aware of the water crisis during lockdown. The average shower in the UK uses around 150 litres of water, meaning that every day two billion litres of shower water go down the drain. This not only exacerbates water scarcity, but also has a significant impact on CO2 production, due to the energy needed to heat the water.

The platform uses patented technology to revolutionise water system monitoring and data capture for partners, including hotels and universities, and is able to quickly alert users to issues, such as taps being left on. For more information visit Showerkap, connect onLinkedIn and follow on Instagram