Horsham greentech Showerkap shares top ways that households can save water and offset bill rises

Following the announcement that the current average yearly bill for Southern Water customers is expected to rise by more than £200 annually, water management and monitoring pioneers Showerkap say many households can help offset the rise by cutting shower times alone - saving between £750 and £938 per year on their water and energy bills.

Showerkap, based in Warnham, has invented a smart technology solution to help address the problem of water waste, which is often hidden. Its automated innovation – which combines a patented valve, smartbox and consumer app – gives organisations the ability to track and analyse their water and energy usage, measure CO2, detect abnormal events like leaks and maintain water safety.

And Showerkap CEO and founder Steve Harding says, making simple changes at home can significantly reduce annual water and energy bills – such as taking shorter showers and using less water.

He said: “We can’t stop bills going up and many of us can’t easily measure the amount of water we use, but we can control how long we spend in the shower, and that has a direct impact on our water and energy bills. Although it’s not always easy to change our habits, showering results in the biggest waste of water in UK homes, so cutting shower times can have a big impact.

He continued: “Many people are struggling with rising costs and the whole family taking shorter showers over the course of a year can make a real difference. There is a growing issue with water scarcity and Showerkap is committed to helping more people understand the problem and to transform the way that we all value water.”

Based on figures from Waterwise and Water.org, two adults taking one eight minute shower each a day each and two teenagers spending up to 21 minutes each in the shower daily, use on average 696 litres daily, equating to 254,000 annually and costing around £177, based on 7p a litre. It costs £2.93 per hour to heat the water using a combi boiler- equating to £1,069 annually. If the family cut their shower times to four minutes each, with a total daily shower time of 16 minutes, the total water used over the course of a year is 58,400 litres and the cost falls to £41 and £267 annually to heat it – saving £938.

Showerkap’s easy ways to conserve water

Cut your shower time to four minutes: showering still results in the biggest waste of water in UK homes, with 2 billion litres of water daily going down the drain. Research shows (62%) of people shower on average for 7-8 minutes. (That’s around 80 litres per shower based on a lower pressure shower. Ensure dishwashers are only used when full. Turning off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth or shaving, can save around 6 litres of water a minute.

You can find more information on saving water on the Waterwise site.

About the water crisis

- Water scarcity affects more than 40 per cent of the global population, is projected to rise and is ranked in the top five global risks.

- Currently, the average UK adult uses 150 litres of water per day. Waterwise suggests this could be reduced to 100 litres by 2050, with some regions, like parts of Denmark, already achieving 80 litres, and Cape Town aiming for 60 litres per person per day.

- The majority of Brits (63%) have no idea how much water they use - research reveals 46% of people believe their household uses under 20 litres a day, while a further 17% believe they consume between 20-29 litres daily.

About Showerkap

Showerkap is a pioneering tech startup on a mission to change how people use water and energy.

Founded in 2022 by engineer and entrepreneur, Steve Harding, Showerkap has created the first solution using engineering innovation, smart tech and the power of behavioural science to help empower people to monitor and manage water and to take shorter showers.

The platform encourages people to make better choices, reducing water and energy waste and CO2 emissions. Its unique, automated platform continuously monitors, reports, analyses, and improves water use and efficiency using real-time insights and data-driven optimisation. It improves water stewardship by engaging people with soft ‘nudges’, such as tips for water saving.

Its early adopter projects are now underway and the company is in discussions to work with some of the world's most forward thinking B Corp organisations, hotels and universities.

For more information visit Showerkap, connect on LinkedIn and follow on Instagram.