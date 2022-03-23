Horsham hospitality businesses get a ‘welcome boost’

The video shows exactly why Horsham is a key entertainment destination for anyone and everyone. Alone, or with your friends and family; you can relax and have a great time out now that our hospitality businesses have reopened safely.

Horsham continues to develop, and the variety of hospitality outlets are more diverse than ever. The promotional video, funded by the European Regional Development Welcome Back Fund, shows that’s it’s the go to destination this spring and summer.

Horsham District Council Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: "This is an exciting new promotion initiative to help businesses recover and thrive post-pandemic.

"The hospitality, tourism and leisure sector has been hit incredibly hard with many just starting to turn the corner having done all they can to survive during the last 18 months.

"They have proved to be sustainable, adaptable, and now have great ideas for future working - and we want to help make them a success.

"I am very pleased we are able to offer more financial support on the back of the many thousands we have previously distributed to local businesses during some exceptionally challenging times.

"And it has been wonderful to hear how this support has enabled some to create stronger business models than before attracting visitors back for a bumper 2022 which will in turn hep save local jobs.

"Take a look at the video to rediscover all the amazing hospitality outlets we have on offer, then come along and enjoy them."

Yvonne, owner of Café at Number 4, in Horsham, said: "Café at Number 4 first swung open its doors in June 2019 in vibrant Market Square. Since then we have been serving some of the classic dishes (with a twist) sourcing our products locally. Our customers come from far and wide to enjoy our coffee."

Get some work done with a cappuccino, take the family for a bubble tea, have a wild Western party, visit a Michelin-Star restaurant for a romantic date night, stay over, and unwind with a yoga class the next day. You’ll find everything you need in Horsham.

Take a look at the video here.