Smacking children becomes illegal in Wales - Horsham readers have their say on calls for England to follow suit

The law change, which came into full effect in Wales on Monday morning, states that people must contact the police or social services if they see a parent or carer dealing physical punishment to a child.

The law has made all forms of physical punishment against children, which includes hitting and shaking, illegal in Wales. The law also applies to anyone visiting the country.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the change in legislation was ‘historic’ and encouraged England to follow their, and Scotland’s, example. Scotland outlawed the use of physical punishment on a child in November 2020.

Wales has moved to outlaw the smacking and slapping of children - and calls are growing for England to follow suit. Picture by Shutterstock

But many were split on whether there should be an outright ban on smacking and slapping children in England.

Many took to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to give their views on the potential change to the law.

Stacey Skinner said: “Yes it should be banned. If an adult was to smack you because you did something that they deemed inappropriate or wrong then it would be a crime.

“Yet we are allowed to smack children who are nowhere near as developed emotionally, physically or mentally as an adult and as long as it amounts to ‘reasonable punishment’ is deemed okay to do.”

Jessica Bleakley-Meyer, in response, said: “There's a HUGE difference between smacking to the point of pain, and a tap to warn that, after verbal warnings, you're not messing around!”

Steve Darby said: “A chastisement in the form of a simple smack makes the person stop and think about their actions.

“Now I’m not saying beating is okay but since people have been told they can’t chastise their kids, we’ve seen morals diminish and more kids acting violent and carrying weapons because they weren’t chastised at the critical moment.”

Katie Bleackley said: “We don’t smack each other as adults without it being classified an offence.

“The force of an adult smack on a child’s body is wrong on all levels.”

And Tina Turbull added: “I’ve got three children, 34, 25 and 19, never put the weight of my hand on any of them.

“All three have turned out to be respectful, wonderful, kind-hearted, loving adults.”

Lynn Spooner said: “A slap never hurt anyone.”

Matthew Bagwell added: “I spent the weekend with my friend and her 19-year-old son who trashes her house, eats all the food and punches her.

“He wasn't smacked as a child and now he thinks he can do whatever he likes. He has no respect for his elders.

Neil Brooks said: “If you can't raise your child without hitting them you don't deserve children.”

Helen Baker said: “Times have changed. I don't believe in beating, but a smack never hurt anyone,and I had a few.

“It taught us right from wrong and discipline and respect. I am a child from the 50's.”