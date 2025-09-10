Hospitality experts take on The Thatched Inn, Hassocks and win Best Sunday Roast award

The Thatched Inn in Hassocks has always been a familiar landmark in the Sussex countryside. With its roof of Norfolk reeds, ancient oak beams, and sweeping views across the Downs, the pub has been part of the fabric of the village for decades. Now, under the ownership of hospitality professionals and long-time friends James Fitzgerald and Charlie Burbidge-King, this much-loved local has not only been given a new lease of life but is fast becoming one of the most inviting dining destinations in Mid Sussex.

And if you need proof of that transformation, it’s already arrived in the form of a major accolade. Just months into their tenure, The Thatched Inn has been crowned winner of the Best Roast Dinner across all Brakspear pubs — a title that carries weight in a region famed for its Sunday traditions. It’s a remarkable achievement, showing that James and Charlie’s vision is resonating with diners and industry insiders alike.

The story of how the pair came to run The Thatched Inn feels almost like the start of a novel. The two have known each other for more than twenty years, working in overlapping worlds of hospitality, events, and operations. Charlie spent years in London as operations manager for a hospitality group, while James made his name directing events and projects that included London’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks. Both had built careers defined by high standards and a love of bringing people together.

When Charlie and his family moved to Hassocks last year, fate stepped in. “James welcomed us to the village on the very first day,” Charlie recalls. “The next day, he sent me details about The Thatched Inn. From that moment, we knew we both had our eye on the same opportunity.” With their shared passion and complementary skills, they moved quickly, working alongside outgoing owners David and Lisa to ensure a smooth transition. By May this year, the keys were in their hands.

some of the amazing dishes available

What followed was a transformation that blends heritage with modern comfort. The Thatched Inn’s character has always been its charm, but James and Charlie wanted to make it shine brighter. They set about creating lighter, welcoming spaces that emphasise the architecture, opening up the rooms and ensuring the atmosphere was just as warm in the middle of winter as it is on a summer evening. “This is a community pub at its heart,” says James. “We wanted to keep its soul intact while making it somewhere that everyone — families, walkers, food lovers, and locals — feels they belong.”

A Menu Worth Talking About

The transformation isn’t just about décor. The food offering is at the very centre of The Thatched Inn’s revival. Charlie and James have brought in a new chef, expanded the wine list, and introduced menus that make the pub a destination for everything from midweek lunches to indulgent Sunday feasts.

On weekdays, diners can settle into a comforting plate of fish and chips with smashed peas and tartar sauce or tuck into the Thatched Inn Smashed-Beef Cheeseburger, complete with fries and coleslaw, with the option to load it up with extra bacon or another burger patty. For those seeking plant-based comfort, the Chana Masala Burger comes with vegan coleslaw and mango chutney, proof that pub classics can be reimagined without compromise.

The new sumptuous interior

Starters are inventive but approachable, ranging from maple-glazed pork belly with apple purée to Marmite mushrooms on sourdough, and even delicate grilled scallops with crushed misty till potatoes and salty fingers. Nibbles like buffalo cauliflower with crispy onions and vocerella olives with garlic and rosemary provide the perfect start to a meal or a light bite with drinks.

But it’s the award-winning Sunday roast that has quickly become the jewel in the crown. Sussex families and foodies from further afield are already making it a weekly pilgrimage. Every roast is served with golden roast potatoes, roasted shallots, parsnips, cheesy leeks, broccoli, carrots, a towering Yorkshire pudding, and plenty of gravy. The options are as tempting as they are generous: roast sirloin of beef (£23), roast chicken breast (£20), Sussex roasted pork belly (£21), or the showstopping butternut and cranberry age wellington, which comes in both vegetarian and vegan versions. For younger guests, the children’s roast offers the same quality on a smaller plate for just £9.

Winning Brakspear’s “Best Roast Dinner” award has already put The Thatched Inn firmly on the culinary map. “It means a lot to us,” James admits. “Sunday lunch is such a British institution, and to be recognised by Brakspear across all their pubs gives us confidence that we’re doing something right.”

Sides are equally irresistible — from cauliflower cheese to braised red cabbage and those all-important extra roast potatoes — while desserts bring things to a sweet close with indulgences like brownies with vanilla ice cream, or the Thatched Inn sundae with chocolate sauce.

The stunning exterior

⸻

An Inn for Every Occasion

What makes The Thatched Inn special under James and Charlie’s stewardship is its versatility. It’s as welcoming for a spontaneous midweek pint as it is for a long, celebratory meal. “We never want anyone to feel The Thatched is just for a big occasion,” says Charlie. “Of course, we love hosting birthdays, anniversaries, and Sunday family gatherings, but we’re equally here for a casual glass of wine after work or a quick pint after a walk.”

The pub makes sure walk-ins are always welcome, with plenty of space kept free for those who turn up without a booking. There’s even somewhere to leave muddy wellies or walking boots by the front door, reinforcing the idea that this is a pub rooted in its countryside setting.

A lovely new bar

For those celebrating something special, the team are happy to help. Balloons and banners are welcome, and while confetti and sparklers are politely discouraged, there’s a real sense of fun in the air. Tables can be decorated, groups accommodated, and if diners want to run a tab or extend their lunchtime booking into the evening, the team will do their best to oblige.

⸻

Family Friendly and Accessible

Families are warmly welcomed. There are high chairs for little ones (best to request in advance), space for pushchairs, and a newly designed children’s playground tucked away at the back of the garden. The pub gently reminds parents that children need to be supervised, but the setting makes it easy for adults to relax while little adventurers explore.

Accessibility has also been prioritised. The pub is wheelchair accessible, with an accessible toilet and garden access via decking. Dogs on leads are welcome in the pub, den, and outdoor areas, with service dogs permitted everywhere.

⸻

Outdoors in Style

When the sun shines, the garden becomes the star of the show. James and Charlie have redesigned it to create a beautiful space for al fresco dining, with plans for an outdoor cooking area that promises to be a Sussex highlight. Diners can choose from the decking, the garden itself, or even a spot near the rustic Tin Hut. On sunny weekends, the pub’s barbecue offering is already making waves — a slightly different menu from the indoor service, but one designed to pair perfectly with long afternoons in the sun.

“There’s nothing like eating outside in summer,” says James. “We wanted to make that part of The Thatched Inn experience.”

⸻

A Community Hub for Hassocks

Hassocks is growing, and James and Charlie see The Thatched Inn as playing a central role in that expansion. “We’re thinking about what’s right for the community,” James says. “There’s change going on, and we want to lean into that change and make it positive.” Their vision isn’t just about creating a successful business but ensuring the pub serves the needs of locals while also becoming a destination for visitors from across Sussex.

With ample parking, easy access, and a friendly team on hand to greet you on arrival, The Thatched Inn is designed to make everyone feel at home. Whether you’re celebrating, catching up with friends, or simply stopping by for a quick pint, the atmosphere is inclusive and welcoming.

⸻

The Warm Glow of Renewal

In just a few short months, Charlie and James have managed something rare: a seamless blend of tradition and innovation. They’ve honoured the history of The Thatched Inn while breathing new energy into it. The pub feels both familiar and new, a place where locals feel proud to bring friends and visitors discover a piece of Sussex hospitality at its best.

Music plays softly in the background, a cosy, easy-going playlist that shifts with the mood of the day. There’s laughter at the bar, the clink of glasses in the restaurant, and children’s voices carrying from the playground. Dogs sit contentedly at their owners’ feet, while plates of roast beef or towering burgers arrive at tables, each one carefully prepared.

“Hospitality is about people, not just food and drink,” Charlie reflects. “It’s about creating a space where everyone feels they belong.” That, ultimately, is the magic of The Thatched Inn under its new guardians. Whether you’re raising a glass, sharing a Sunday roast, or simply stopping by to warm yourself by the fire, this is a pub that promises welcome, warmth, and a little bit of Sussex soul.

So if you haven’t yet popped in since the transformation, make the trip. Bring your family, your friends, even your dog — or come alone and sit at the bar with a glass of something crisp. The Thatched Inn is back, better than ever, award-winning roast and all.