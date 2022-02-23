How you can become a TikTok star

TikTok is the social media platform that everyone is trying to conquer.
It’s a platform which allows people to create videos that are up to three minutes long, although most content is shorter than this.
Users can choose who to follow as a ‘for you page’ is personalised to their interests.
From news and humour through to fashion and cooking, there are users creating content under a variety of genres.
Business of Apps said TikTok is expected to reach 1.5 billion monthly active users by the end of 2022.
TikTok also had an annual revenue of $4.6 billion USD in 2021 – around £3.4 billion – according to Business of Apps
Some of the most notable ‘TikTok celebrities’ are Charli D’Amelio, who has 136.7 million followers, and Khabane Lame, who has 132.7 million.
Following TikTok fame, many creators branch out to have their own music and film careers, reality tv shows and collaborations with clothing companies.
Many creators become full-time influencers after gaining a following on the platform.
READ THIS: @simple.simon.8 is an Eastbourne man who is well-known on TikTok for his football content.
The former football player and manager is now a full-time influencer and currently has more than 160,000 followers on the platform - while his daughter @keeley.dancex has more than 185,000 followers.