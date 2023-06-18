A new Italian cafe and food shop has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Sicilia Qui in the Enterprise Centre had its soft opening at the beginning of June but the business is now fully open as most of its stock has been delivered.

Owner Giovanna La Franca said: “It is nice to have my own cafe because it is somewhere you can treat people in a nice way, the way you like. When you are working with or for others sometimes you do not get to do that properly. I treat people with respect all the time, and this is a way to treat people with respect - how I want.”

The cafe is selling cakes, biscuits and platters of meats and cheeses, but customers can also purchase a variety of items which have been imported from Sicily in Italy.

Miss La Franca, who is a part-time dental nurse, said she is expecting to receive more items soon to add to her stock – which currently includes, jams, pasta sauces, and a variety of Italian staples.

The shop is hoping to add more olives, pestos, pates, olive oils to its shelves soon.

The Eastbourne resident, who moved to the town from Brighton six months ago with her mother, said: “Although I didn’t do any advertising, I think people are starting to know about me and the place and they are coming back. I have already had a few customers coming here a couple of times a week. They are regulars.”

She added: “Some customers said it is the best coffee in the town. I don’t know, but this is what they are saying. Hopefully! I trust them.”

Miss La Franca wanted to open the business as she was looking for a change and wanted to build on her 20 years of food industry experience from her time living in Italy.

The dental nurse, who will be running the business with help from her cousin, said a few customers have already told her that the food reminds them of holidays in Sicily – while Miss La Franca added that the cafe helps her feel at home.

Giovanna La Franca from Sicilia Qui in Eastbourne

