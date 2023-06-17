Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Sussex

NationalWorldTV
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the whole of Sussex.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:21 BST

The Met Office said the warning will be in place from midnight until 11.59pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 18).

The warning is in place for most of England and the Met Office said there is a chance of disruptions due to the weather.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “What to expect: Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads”

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeEngland