Independent businesses in Eastbourne ‘traumatised’ by spate of anti-social behaviour

The Albert Parade row of shops is mainly home to independent businesses.

Two Jays Pet Store is the latest store to have had windows broken.

Lynne Hylands, owner of Two Jays, said CCTV shows an individual smashing the two front windows at 4.30am last Friday (March 25).

Lynne Hylands, owner of 'The Two Jays Pet Store' and Elysia with Ticket The Golden Labrador (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132629008

She said police responded by telling her to claim on insurance and that they couldn’t do anything else.

Lynne only dealt with police over the phone and said, “It would have been nice if they’d sent someone round.”

Elysia Monro, who works at the shop, said nothing was taken.

She said, “It was a smash and run. What’s the point? If they took something it would make more sense.”

Green and Elliot Optometrists had a window smashed at Christmas time. Photo from Joy Payne SUS-220330-120242001

Lynne said she’s been left ‘traumatised’ by what’s happened.

She said, “I’m worried it will happen again. I keep checking the CCTV system on my phone at night. I thought when I installed that CCTV system, which cost £1,500, I would be able to relax, but now this has happened I can’t.”

This isn’t the only anti-social behaviour on the street – Lynne said catalytic converters have been stolen in the middle of the day as well as other shops being targeted.

She said, “There’s lots going on round here. It’s really sad that it keeps happening.”

Green & Elliott Optometrists in Green Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132230008

Moving forward Lynne wants more street lighting, street CCTV and more police presence.

She said, “We’re such a community here and they’re taking that away by allowing people to get away with it.”

Just a few doors down is Green and Elliot Optometrists, which had a window smashed on Christmas Eve 2021, a similar time the Co-op had a window smashed.

Joy Payne, practice manager, said the window has only just been replaced this month.

Shops in Green Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132318008

She said, just like Two Jays, police told the business to claim on insurance and there’s nothing more they could do.

Joy said, “We wonder if they’ll come back, that’s the worrying thing. If it happens again we have to put a cage over the window which looks awful.

“I was amazed it happened here. Who has a bee in their bonnet to keep hitting this street with anti-social behaviour?”

Old Town ward councillor Peter Diplock visited the affected shops to see the damage himself and spoke with residents.

Following discussion with the community policing team, he asked for an increase in patrols to take place, and a review of the incidents to date will be made.

Cllr Diplock said, “This kind of anti-social behaviour isn’t what we expect in Old Town. Local businesses have a tough enough time as it is, and we’re here to support them.

“The local community policing team do a fantastic job, but with the cuts they’ve faced over the last decade, their job is a difficult one.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police are aware of community concerns around anti-social behaviour in the area.

“In response, PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Team have engaged with local residents and businesses and will be carrying out increased patrols to provide a visible, reassuring presence in the area.

“Members of the public reporting crimes and concerns are essential for us to build up a picture of the issues affecting communities, which allow us to put the appropriate measures in place.

“Please report any crimes to Sussex Police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”