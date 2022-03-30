Eastbourne takeaway accused of repeatedly staying open too late

On Thursday (April 8), an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel is due to hold a hearing to review the licence of The Best Kebab, a late night takeaway in Langney Road.

The premises is accused of repeatedly opening beyond 3am, which is the cut off time set out in its licensed operating hours. While this is an offence in its own right, Sussex Police argue the takeaway’s actions are ‘creating a hotspot crime location’ in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In requesting the review, police licensing officer PC Daren Buck said: “Sussex Police has been monitoring this premises for an extended period of time owing to the public place violent crime and issues surrounding dispersal during the night time economy.

The Best Kebab in Langney Road, Eastbourne

“It has been evidenced that the premises is deliberately breaching its premises licence conditions, having done so for a number of years. Despite formal warnings from both the local authority and police, the premises continues to trade outside of its permissible hours.

“Owing to the premises being in very close proximity to a high capacity, late night premises, The Best Kebab is encouraging users of the night time economy to remain in the area creating a hotspot crime location and this is resulting in public place violent crime, anti-social behaviour and is a drain on police resources.”

According to meeting papers, the Premises Licence Holder Hayder Rasul was issued official warnings — from both Sussex Police and Eastbourne Borough Council — about the takeaway’s opening hours in January.

These warnings noted two dates in particular: December 12 when the takeaway was allegedly observed opening until 3.30am and January 1 when it was allegedly still open at 4.20am.

The council warning was issued on January 5, while the Sussex Police warning was issued on January 12.

Despite this, Sussex Police officers have alleged that the business was seen operating beyond 3am on two further occasions after this date: on January 23 and January 27.

PC Buck said: “It is apparent that the premises staff are aware of the restrictions in relation to their operating hours yet despite the receiving of a warning letter from both Sussex Police and the local authority they continue to breach their premises licence.”

Papers for the hearing do not include any representations by the business itself, however, they do show the position of Premises Licence Holder changed hands in March. This was after the beginning of the review proceedings.

The business will have the opportunity to make representations as part of the review hearing on April 8.