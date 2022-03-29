Seaford police incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

Large police response to Seaford café incident: Person pushed through window after altercation

A person was pushed through a café window following an altercation this afternoon (Tuesday, March 29), according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 7:55 pm

Police said officers were called to Cafe Seven in Clinton Place, Seaford, just after 1pm following reports of people being 'abusive to staff'.

Police said a person was 'pushed through a window' after an 'altercation'.

The victim was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

A spokesman added: “Officers from the Lewes District Response team arrested a 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Both remain in custody at this time.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 581 of 29/03.”

Pictures from the scene show a large police presence, with scenes of crimes officers (SOCO) assisting the investigation.

Have you read?: Sussex travel report: Collision forces road closure and 'severe delays' reported on A22 after car collides with lamppost

Eastbourne schoolgirl represents East Sussex in beauty pageant

Eastbourne residents draw up list of landmarks they want protected from rising seas

1.

Seaford police incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

2.

Seaford police incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

3.

Seaford police incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

4.

Seaford police incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4