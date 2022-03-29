Police said officers were called to Cafe Seven in Clinton Place, Seaford, just after 1pm following reports of people being 'abusive to staff'.

Police said a person was 'pushed through a window' after an 'altercation'.

The victim was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

A spokesman added: “Officers from the Lewes District Response team arrested a 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Both remain in custody at this time.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 581 of 29/03.”

Pictures from the scene show a large police presence, with scenes of crimes officers (SOCO) assisting the investigation.

