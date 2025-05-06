Independent women's fashion brand in Crowborough honoured with King’s Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent women’s fashion brand in Crowborough has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise.

AYM Studio is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Announced today (May 6), AYM Studio has been recognised for its excellence in Enterprise. A total of 199 Awards are made with two companies being recognised with two Awards.

Employing just eight people, AYM Studio was founded in 2012 and creates conscious clothing that empowers those who wear it and those who make it - pieces that look good, feel good, and do good.

Alie Mackintosh, founder of AYM Studio. Picture contributed

Their collections celebrate the positive power of clothing and are thoughtfully designed for women, by women.

AYM understands the right outfit can transform your mood, provide comfort on a busy day or call to mind special memories.

They’re committed to a slower, considered approach to fashion centred around buying well and wearing often.

Each AYM item is carefully handmade in the UK by expert craftspeople who are paid above the living wage and take pride in creating well-made clothing that lasts.

Their intentional design ethos focuses on solution-driven touches that will make you want to wear their pieces time and time again – like generous pockets, built-in bras, smoothing double-layered fabric and adjustable waistlines.

By seamlessly combining form and function, AYM designs outlive seasonal trends and can always be relied upon.

Alie Mackintosh, found of AYM Studio, said: “It is an immense honour to have built a business in the UK that has been recognised by His Majesty The King for a King’s Award.

“I am proud to have built a business that celebrates what Made in the UK stands for; a dedication to quality, a celebration of skill and a passion for thoughtful design that makes a positive difference.

“It is a huge testament to the quality of our skilled makers in creating clothing here in the UK that is sought after internationally, leading to our international growth and subsequent recognition for a King’s Award.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on May 6, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.