Internet sensation Karen's Diner to open a permanent restaurant in Sussex

Karen’s Diner, which is a restaurant where staff are deliberately rude to its customers, is opening a permanent branch in Sussex.

The restaurant will open on Brighton's Marina promenade on August 13.

The chain originally went viral after it posted videos of its staff being rude to customers walking through the door. Many other social media users have posted hilarious videos of their experiences - with some even bringing their unbeknownst grandparents along with them, much to their shock.

A spokesperson from the chain said: “Customers will be able to enjoy this American diner's great food and be subjected to a string of in-restaurant games designed to embarrass visitors.

Picture from Karen's Diner

"Although the language often tends to be ‘strong’, the experience still has a very high percentage of family followers.”

This will be Karen’s Diner’s first UK venue by the sea.

The chain’s UK creative producer Paul Levin added: "At Karen's you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen. We are a place where you can complain until the cows come home because, to be honest, we literally don't care.”

Picture from Karen's Diner