Local Talent Shines at International Workshop: Q Hair and Beauty Team Return Inspired from Los Angeles

Helen Kewell and Becki Botterill, Creative Directors, along with Lucia Jackson, Senior Artist Director at Q Hair and Beauty, recently took their passion for innovation across the Atlantic to attend the JPMS International Inspirational Workshop at the brand-new Santa Monica Academy in Los Angeles.

Day 1: A Glimpse Behind the Scenes: The journey began with an exclusive tour of the JPMS corporate offices in Century City, where Helen, Becki, and Lucia were warmly welcomed by Jennifer Hazen, Director of Learning and Development for International Sales. From the 16th floor, with breath taking views of Beverly Hills, the trio had the rare opportunity to meet with Michaeline Dejoria, CEO and daughter of the legendary John Paul DeJoria, and Jason Yates, President of JPMS. Following this inspiring encounter, they visited the JPMS Headquarters in Santa Clarita, amazed by the creative environment it offered.

Days 2 and 3: Inspiration and Technique at the Santa Monica Academy: The workshop continued at the Paul Mitchell Santa Monica Academy, where Helen, Becki, and Lucia trained alongside educators Heather Ka’anoi, Jose Avila, Fern the Barber, and Michelle Salcido. They were joined by fellow stylists from around the world. The sessions focused on salon-friendly balayage techniques, minimal colour placement with maximum effect using JPMS's new colour semi-permanent products, and cutting techniques that embraced natural movement and minimal drying.

One of the highlights was a creative field trip to the Santa Monica Pier, where the team captured the vibrant colours of the beachscape and used it as inspiration to design their own colour palettes. This hands-on experience allowed them to transform the rich feel of Los Angeles into their own hair art.

The Q Hair and Beauty team with their piers in Santa Monica.

A Memorable Trip, Inside and Outside the Academy: Selected through a ballot to attend the workshop, Helen, Becki, and Lucia were honoured to participate and make the most of their time in California. Beyond the academy, they hired bikes to cruise along Venice Beach, toured Hollywood on an open-top bus, and explored Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, embracing the spirit of LA.

With their experience, Helen, Becki, and Lucia return to Q Hair and Beauty, ready to infuse their new skills into their creative work and share the excitement with clients and colleagues alike. Their memorable journey and new insights promise an enhanced experience at the salon, bringing a bit of California's sparkle right back to our local community.

Dawn Lawrence, director of Q Hair and Beauty said ‘It was beyond a pleasure to be able to offer this experience to our team for them to expand their learning and development. We continually invest in opportunities, education and inspiration for our team and I’m delighted everyone enjoyed their time overseas’.