Manor Royal Recognition Awards 2025 finalists are announced

Manor Royal Recognition Awards

Manor Royal BID (Business Improvement District) is proud to announce the finalists for the 2025 Manor Royal Recognition Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Thursday May 8 at Crawley Town Football Club celebrates the outstanding contributions of individuals and companies within the Manor Royal Business District, highlighting excellence in community engagement, environmental sustainability, employee well-being, and social responsibility.

The entries were assessed by a panel of twenty-one independent judges drawn from a diverse mix of stakeholders, partners and local representatives split between each of the seven award categories. The judges were impressed by the quality of the entries and the excellent good practice they highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards ceremony will feature British Paralympic archer and Crawley resident, Jodie Grinham as guest speaker.

People Awards Finalists:

Community Contribution Award:

Kevin Russell – Circles Network​

Alexandra Herd – Elekta​

Linda and Harry – Virgin​

Green Champion Award:

Tim Rose – Elekta

Jordan Bryant – Virgin​

Natalie Goodchild – Viridian​

Outstanding Contribution to Kindness Award:

Dallas McIntosh – Creative Technologies​

Sophie Burgess – Elekta​

Bhavini Patel – Welland​

Long Service Award:

Mike Rice – Balfe's Bikes​

Alan White – Fastsigns​

Dean Jarvis – SECAMB​

Company Awards Finalists:

Considerate Business Award:

NuServe​

People's Partnership​

Rossetts Commercials​

Social Conscience Award:

Elekta​

People's Partnership​

Thales​

Improving Our Environment Award:

Metrobus​

NuServe​

Vent-Axia

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, commented: "This is the first Manor Royal Recognition Awards and the perfect way to celebrate 75 years since Manor Royal was named by Princess Elizabeth. We were delighted to have received dozens and dozens of exceptional nominations for individuals and companies on the Business District. We thank everyone for taking the time to enter and congratulate all the finalistswho we look forward to celebrating with at the upcoming awards ceremony.”